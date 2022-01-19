Jazz Jennings Readmitted to Harvard After Taking Leave of Absence

Watch : Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain

After some much-needed time off, Jazz Jennings is heading back to Harvard.



The 21-year-old TLC star shared the happy news in a TikTok on Jan. 18. "So, I just got an email from Harvard, I'm going to find out what it is," Jazz said to the camera, right before seeing the celebratory results in real time. "Good news," she added, while reading some of her letter aloud, "You're approved to return. Welcome to Harvard again!"



Right after Jazz's high school graduation in 2019, the YouTuber announced she would be heading to the prestigious school that fall. However, that October, Jazz disclosed that she would be taking time off, instead, to become the "strongest version" of herself before jumping into the throes of college.



"It wasn't an easy decision, but it is the right one for me," she captioned an Instagram post at the time. "These past few years have been so full and busy that I realized I could use some time to refocus and recenter to be the strongest version of myself."