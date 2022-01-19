Britney Spears Sends Sister Jamie Lynn Cease and Desist Letter Over Book's "Outrageous Claims"

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears Still Has "Love" for Sister Britney

After a few tense exchanges on social media, Britney Spears is sending a stronger message to sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

E! News has obtained the cease and desist letter sent from the "Lucky" singer's attorney to the Zoey 101 alum over the release of her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said. In the letter, Matthew S. Rosengart tells Jamie Lynn, "We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her. Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she."

"You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a 'ruinous,' alcoholic father," the attorney claims, referencing Britney and Jamie Lynn's dad, Jamie Spears. "In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father 'spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow.'"