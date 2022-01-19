These 11 New Additions to J.Crew’s Sale Section Are All Under $35

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Thanks to J.Crew, updating your winter wardrobe has never been easier or more affordable. If you want to add some high quality fashion pieces to your closet, we highly recommend checking out J.Crew's sale section. It's full of must-have clothing, accessories, shoes and more for women, men and kids. Right now, they're even holding an amazing sale where you can take an extra 60% off clearance styles. All you have to do is enter the code SHOPSALE at checkout to see your savings.
So that trendy double breasted teddy sherpa topcoat you've had your eye on for the past month? On sale for just $75. The $238 Elsa Puffer Boot with Primaloft is also heavily discounted right now. You can snag these chic booties for as low as $34 today.
Personally, we'll be stocking up on the vintage-inspired university terry logo sweatshirts since they're only $14 right now. We'll also snag us a pair of comfy flared lounge pants for just $20.
Be sure to check out J.Crew's sale section to see all the amazing things you can save on. We've rounded up some of the best deals under $35. Check those out below.
J.Crew Button-Shoulder Crewneck Sweater
You'll be pretty in pink in this chic button-shoulder crewneck sweater. It has an easy, relaxed fit for ultimate comfort and it's made with a cozy and warm wool blend. In addition to pale blush, the sweater also comes in warm mocha and raspberry.
J.Crew Turtleneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
J.Crew's best-selling turtleneck sweater comes in nine colors and is made from their signature supersoft yarn. J.Crew shoppers adore the oversized fit, and multiple reviewers rave over its softness. The sweater is originally $98, but you can snag this for as low as $20 today.
J.Crew Mini Pouch Bag with Tassels
This trendy pouch bag may be "mini," but it's surprisingly roomy. It's the perfect bag to bring along on a night out, and it features a 20-inch handle drop so you can easily wear it as a crossbody. At just $24, it's a total steal!
J.Crew University Terry Logo Sweatshirt
J.Crew's classic University Terry Logo sweatshirts were designed to have that "most loved, well-worn sweatshirt from back in the day" kind of look. These come in six colors including white, luxury camel, pale green and heather grey. They're originally $70, but you can snag these for as low as $14. We're definitely adding a couple of these to our bag!
J.Crew Drawstring Cuffed Crepe Pant
We love the versatility of these drawstring cuffed crepe pants. The material looks classy enough to wear on a night out, while the drawstring waist make it comfortable enough for lounging around at home. According to J.Crew, there are "more polished than pjs, but just as comfy." They come in black and super chic ivory, and they're on sale now for over $100 off.
J.Crew Elsa Puffer Boot with Primaloft
The Elsa puffer boot comes in two colors and is made with the same material used in J.Crew's best-selling puffer coats. They're originally $238, but they're on sale right now for just $34.
J.Crew University Terry Sweatpant with Striped Cuffs
We love the look of these striped cuff sweats, and we're not the only ones! According to reviews, they're nice and thick, look great and are very well-made. They run a little large so you may want to size down. These are a pair of sweats you'll want to wear all weekend long. In case you were wondering, there is a matching hoodie as well!
J.Crew Classic-Fit Shirt in Soft Mint Tartan
J.Crew took their original classic-fit shirt and gave it an update by making it slightly more roomy and just the right length. These will typically set you back around $90, but they're on sale today for just $18. We wouldn't pass this deal u, it's way too good.
J.Crew Magic Rinse Flared Sweatpant
It seems like everyone's been rocking flared lounge pants lately. If you want to get a pair for yourself, these flared sweatpants from J.Crew are an excellent option. They're part of the brand's Magic Rinse line which uses a special four-step process that makes the fabric extra soft and cozy. You can get these in black, pale sky or heather platinum for just $20.
J.Crew Featherweight Satin Tie-Neck Top
There are so any different ways to style this beautiful satin top, you'll definitely get your money's worth. These come in four colors including warm rose and white. Right now they're on sale for $31.
J.Crew Perfect Fit Turtleneck
J.Crew's best-selling perfect fit turtleneck is is a winter wardrobe staple. It's a customer-fave with a ton of glowing reviews. Shoppers say these truly are the perfect turtlenecks. We highly recommend adding these to your cart today as they're only $15.
Looking for more great deals to shop? Here's What We're Buying With $100 at Revolve.