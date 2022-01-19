Kim Cattrall Shares Glimpse Inside Her Cozy Watch Party For How I Met Your Father Premiere

Watch : "How I Met Your Father" Cast Details Juicy New Rom-Com

Who needs a red carpet when you've got a puppy and champagne!

Kim Cattrall decidedly kept things low key on the premiere night of her new series How I Met Your Father. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the official premiere event for Jan. 12 was canceled amid the pandemic.

So, in lieu of a fancy party and designer gown, the actress celebrated the big night by sharing a cozy photo of herself on the couch with her adorable dog.

"TJ and i getting ready to watch the first episode of How I Met Your Father tonight on @hulu," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 18.

Dressed down in a grey cable knit turtleneck sweater, dark pants and baseball cap, the five-time Emmy nominee is seen raising her glass to the camera with a sweet smile on her face.

Serving as the narrator in the new 10-episode series, Kim, 65, voices a future version of Sophie (Hilary Duff's character) who in the year 2050 tells her son the story of how she met his dad.