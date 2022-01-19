Kim Cattrall Shares Glimpse Inside Her Cozy Watch Party For How I Met Your Father Premiere

One the premiere night of her new Hulu series How I Met Your Father, Kim Cattrall skipped the Hollywood fanfare and enjoyed watching the first episode from her couch.

Who needs a red carpet when you've got a puppy and champagne!

Kim Cattrall decidedly kept things low key on the premiere night of her new series How I Met Your Father. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the official premiere event for Jan. 12 was canceled amid the pandemic.

So, in lieu of a fancy party and designer gown, the actress celebrated the big night by sharing a cozy photo of herself on the couch with her adorable dog.

"TJ and i getting ready to watch the first episode of How I Met Your Father tonight on @hulu," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 18.

Dressed down in a grey cable knit turtleneck sweater, dark pants and baseball cap, the five-time Emmy nominee is seen raising her glass to the camera with a sweet smile on her face.

Serving as the narrator in the new 10-episode series, Kim, 65, voices a future version of Sophie (Hilary Duff's character) who in the year 2050 tells her son the story of how she met his dad.

HIMYF is a standalone sequel to the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother which ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014. The original series featured the late Bob Saget in the beloved narrator role.

Despite the nostalgic television trend, one reboot Kim certainly won't be joining is the Sex and the City continuation series And Just Like That… The actress has been vocal about not wanting to reprise her role of Samantha Jones in any future project for the franchise, resparking longtime chatter of her much-publicized feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Kim did however like a few tweets referencing her and And Just Like That... soon after the revival premiered on HBO Max on Dec. 9.

One of them read, "Kim Cattrall didn't return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off," adding a red heart emoji. Another tweet stated, "And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet."

 

