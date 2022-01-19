The Hills: New Beginnings Canceled After 2 Seasons of Reboot

The Hills: New Beginnings is ending after two seasons on MTV. The reboot brought back original cast members including Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

Watch: Audrina Patridge & Brody Jenner Unpack That Kiss on "The Hills"

No more New Beginnings—The Hills reboot is officially ending.

MTV canceled the reality revival after two seasons, E! News confirms. The show debuted in June 2019 and aired its final episode in August 2021. 

There may be some hope for a new show in the future, as a source close to production told TMZ that The Hills franchise "will live on with new iterations to come."

New Beginnings welcomed back stars including Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Brody Jenner, Whitney Port, Spencer Pratt and Stephanie Pratt, who returned from the original show, which ran from 2006 to 2010.

However, Lauren Conrad notably didn't appear in the reboot and said last year that she hadn't watched any of the new episodes. "I honestly haven't seen it," the fashion designer told Entertainment Tonight, before giving the reboot her blessing. "I think it's great," she said. "I'm glad that they were able to do it again."

The Hills' Most Dramatic Moments

Lauren added that she doesn't watch "any" reality television these says, explaining, "It's a little triggering for me" after The Hills.

The spinoff also featured appearances from Kaitlynn CarterBrandon Thomas LeeMischa BartonJustin Brescia, Frankie Delgado and more.

The second season teased, "After a year of lockdowns and lost time, Hollywood's most iconic friend group is reuniting. From a highly publicized divorce and rekindling former flames to starting new families and surprise pregnancies, all bets are off this season."

Find out which of your favorite shows have been canceled and renewed below.

