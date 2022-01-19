Everything You Need to Know About Lip Blushing

We interviewed Ari because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

New year, new lips, new you!

According to Yelp's 2022 Beauty Trend Forecast, searches for lip blushing are up 130%, proving the lips are still a focus for many when it comes to cosmetic procedures. But unlike the all popular lip filler, lip blushing, a semi-permanent makeup procedure, aims to enhance the natural look of your pout for a longer period.

If you're intrigued as we are about the revolutionary pout-perfecting treatment, we got you covered! Ari Schweiger, a Lip Blush Artist at Studio Sashiko, answered all of our questions about the benefits of lip blushing, the after-care process and what makes it different than lip fillers.