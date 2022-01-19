Here’s What We’re Buying With $100 at Revolve

Got $100 to spend but have no clue on what to spend it on? We've rounded up some must-have $100 and under items from Revolve.

By Kristine Fellizar Jan 19, 2022
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all love Revolve for their cool influencer-approved styles and must-have beauty products. But as you'll quickly realize while browsing the site, staying on trend can be kind of expensive. While Revolve does have some pricier pieces, there are a ton of great things you can buy for $100 or less. 

For instance, this super chic faux leather skirt comes in two colors and can be styled in so many ways. It's sexy without being over the top, it's perfect for a Valentine's Day date, and it's less than $75. You can even find some amazing deals in their sale section right now like BaubleBar's best-selling Bennet Tennis Necklace for just $24 or Alo's High Waist Airlift Leggings for just $59. 

From clothing to jewelry to beauty and more, we've rounded up a few things we would buy if we had $100 to spend at Revolve. Check those out below. 

11 New Additions to Anthropologie’s Sale Section That You’ll Want to Get ASAP

Intelligent Change Five Minute Journal

The best-selling Five Minute Journal is a must-have for anyone who wants to bring more positivity to their life. It's said to be the "most effective thing you can do everyday to be happier," and it only takes about five minutes each day. With $100, you can get one for yourself and a few more to gift to friends. 

$25
Revolve

SNDYS Kain Bomber Jacket 

We love this chic bomber jacket from SNDYS. It's made with corduroy, features ruched detail, and comes in black and sand. Both options are really cute, and we love how you can dress this up and down. 

$92
Revolve

Superdown Luciana Pant Set 

We're all about matching sets, and this pant set from Superdown can be worn for many different occasions. Just throw your favorite blazer on and you're good to go. Right now it's even on sale for $43. 

$88
$43
Revolve

Nike Thermal Fleece Crop Sweatshirt 

This thermal fleece crop sweatshirt from Nike features an oversized fit, their signature Dri-Fit technology and unique detail on the sleeves to give it a chic look. It's a great piece to add to your winter workout wardrobe. 

$85
$60
Revolve

Alo 7/8 HW Airlift Legging 

Speaking of winter workout gear, these high-waisted Airlift leggings from Alo are on sale for as low as $59 right now. Several colors are on sale, so it's a great time to shop. 

$125
$59
Revolve

Air Force 1 Crater Flyknit Sneaker 

These sneakers give a fun colorful twist to the classic Nike Air Force 1. It's lightweight, made with recycled material and features a supportive foam midsole. We're in love with it. 

$110
$99
Revolve

Central Park West Juniper Knit Jumpsuit

This super cute jumpsuit is one we'll be living in all weekend long. It comes in heather grey and oatmeal, both of which are gorgeous and so chic. According to reviews, these are comfortable, super soft and so warm. One even called it the best jumpsuit they own. 

$196
$100
Revolve

Tonymoly I'm Lovely Peach Hand Mask

The cold winter weather has a way of drying out our hands in the most annoying way possible. If you're in the same boat, you may want to consider trying Tonymoly's top-rated I'm Lovely Peach Hand Mask. It's made with peach, honeysuckle, and peony extracts that blend and work together to firm, hydrate and brighten the skin. These are also touch screen-friendly so you can still be on your phone while your hand get the nourishment it needs. 

$6
Revolve

Superdown Trinity Faux Leather Skirt

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, we're on the lookout for cute pieces to make our date night outfit. This sleek faux leather skirt from Superdown is one we're eyeing. It's sexy, versatile and stylish. It comes in black and nude, and it's not badly priced at $66. 

$66
Revolve

BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Necklace

If you love jewelry, BaubleBar's best-selling Bennett Tennis Necklace is a must-have for your collection. It's made with gold-plated brass and glass stones. This pretty pink ombre necklace is on sale right now for just $24. Such a great deal! Plus, the pink makes it the perfect accessory for Valentine's Day. 

$68
$24
Revolve

Onzie Luxe Bra

Onzie's Luxe bra is made with soft, breathable, stretch-fit fabric and features a strappy crisscross design. You can never have too many sports bras, and these come in three colors. Plus, they're on sale for $22. Not bad!

$52
$22
Revolve

Free People Stormi Washed Cable Beanie

Beanies are one of our favorite cold weather accessories because they're cute and keep our head warm. The Stormi washed cable beanie from Free People is such a great option that Revolve shoppers say gets all the compliments. These come in multiple colors including olive, chestnut and violet, but our fave has to be the versatile navy. 

$28
$20
Revolve

Evolvetogether 5 Pack KN95 Face Masks

Revolve is one of the few places that sell the Evolvetogether face masks that so many celebs have worn. They're lightweight, highly breathable and come in multiple colors. They're sold out pretty much everywhere, but Revolve is due to restock soon. 

$15
Revolve

Looking to shop more great things we're loving right now? Check out 11 Things We Were Inspired to Buy from Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's TikTok Videos.

