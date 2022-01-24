7 Things Megan Rapinoe Can't Live Without

We interviewed Megan Rapinoe because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from brands Megan is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Megan Rapinoe is filled with hope in 2022.
Although the past couple of years have been filled with challenges and sadness for many people, the soccer stud is optimistic that the New Year can bring about some happy and positive memories.
"My hope for 2022 is that we apply some of the lessons we learned so harshly and come together to make a more equitable world," she told E! News. "I am looking forward to hopefully spending more time in person with people I love and focusing on what really matters."
With a positive mindset, Megan shared some of her favorite items that make life a little bit more enjoyable including a must-have product from her partnership with Sony. "I use my headphones every single day and they've become apart of my daily routine," she teased. See what pair she loves below.
Sony Truly Wireless Headphones
"I wear these headphones 85 percent of the time when I'm traveling. I don't like to wear the big ones. These are so comfortable and help cancel out the noise in airplanes and on planes and I can use them when I work out. I need a more portable option so these are perfect for me to carry everywhere I go."
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen
"I love Japanese skincare. Nobody does sunscreen better. I've tried a bunch of different kinds: waterproof, not waterproof, ones for every day, sport ones, and this is my favorite. A lot of times, sunscreen will just wash off or it's too greasy—this one has a nice, clean, non-oily finish that I love," Shiseido's new global ambassador said. "I've used it for six or seven years. It's waterproof, which helps with sweat when I'm playing, but it's not the kind that's going to make your face completely white. I've got pretty fair skin, and as I'm getting older, I'm trying to keep wrinkles away. I'm a little bit sun-phobic, so I've always been in the sunscreen game. My mom made sure that my sister and I wore sunscreen. I'm very thankful for that."
Leather Biker Jacket
"This is the best leather jacket I've ever found. I spent years trying to find the perfect one - cropped just enough with good amount of room, enough to wear a hoodie under it. It's just the perfect style catch-all. It's an essential piece that you can wear with anything."
BODYARMOR Lyte Sports Drink
"Obviously, as an athlete, hydration is really important. But not just while I'm on the field—I have to stay hydrated all the time. I try to keep it as clean and natural as possible; I don't want sugars and dyes and all that. So I'll drink this when I work out to give me a little extra oomph, then I'll switch to water for the rest of the day. Peach-mango is my favorite flavor."
Moleskine Classic Notebook
"If I don't physically write things down, I'll forget them. So I like to have something with me to jot down notes or ideas. I've used Moleskin forever and ever, as far back as I can remember. It makes the best notebooks. I get the little thin ones that are easy to carry around."
Nike Sacai Waffles
"These are an everyday shoe for me. They are just the dopest shoe. I love them so much. Nike sent these to me a little early after we won the World Cup so I have been stuntin' on everyone for a while with these."
Aquaphor
"Aquaphor is a multi-use product: I put it on my lips and on my nose when the air is dry. You can also put it on your cuticles, or in the cracks of your hands. It's simple, easy, neutral, unscented, easy to apply and comes in a bunch of different-sized containers, so you can take it everywhere with you. I grew up on the West Coast, so I didn't even know about the type of dry that the East Coast gets in cooler months."
