Why Glee's Amber Riley "Despises" When People Call Her "Mercedes"

Attention, Gleeks: Amber Riley has a message for you.

More than 10 years after she was cast as Mercedes Jones on Glee, the 35-year-old actress recently asked people to stop referring to her by her former character's name. In a public plea shared to her Twitter, Amber explained why she doesn't like being called "Mercedes" and refuses to address those who choose to use that name when speaking to her.

"I despise when ppl call me Mercedes. Put some respect on my name. Call me AMBER or RILEY," Amber, who also performs as a singer under the stage name RILEY, tweeted on Jan. 15. "It's wild that I even have to say that. No shade to the show/character that gave me a career, but please stop this s--t. I don't answer to it, and if you do it facetiously I'll block you."

"I've done too much in my career to be reduced to one role," she continued in another tweet. "Whether you respect the work I've done or not, I don't really care, BUT basic human decency is to recognize me as a person and use my actual name. Boundaries."