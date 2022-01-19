Outlander Season 6 Trailer: Jamie and Claire's Love Holds Strong as War Looms

A fight is brewing in the season six trailer of Outlander, and we're not just talking about the Revolutionary War. See what's to come for Jamie, Claire and the rest of the Frasers here.

By Alyssa Ray Jan 19, 2022 3:30 PMTags
TVCelebritiesOutlanderSam HeughanCaitriona Balfe
Watch: Exclusive: "Outlander" Deleted Scene

The Frasers are bracing themselves for a fight.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Starz released the first trailer for season six of Outlander, which returns Sunday, March 6. While Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) have built a beautiful life for themselves in North Carolina, political unrest is set to disturb their happy home. 

"It's starting," Claire, who is originally from the future and has knowledge of the Revolutionary War, ominously warns as redcoats descend upon North Carolina. "If only they knew what was coming."

Jamie, a former Scottish rebel, finds himself feeling conflicted between loyalty and morality: Does he defend the Crown, which gave him Fraser's Ridge, or does he return to his revolutionary roots?

"I cannot be two things at once, Claire," he laments in the trailer. "A rebel. A loyalist. Agent for the Crown. An enemy of the King."

Still, no matter what side Jamie chooses, the Fraser family's life is at risk. In fact, the new footage shows Jamie and Claire fighting to protect their property from gun-wielding assailants.

photos
A First Look at Outlander Season 6

As for how this affects Outlander's protagonists? Claire passionately declares to Jamie, "I don't belong here. Brianna, Roger, they don't belong here. But yet, here we are, all of us. Because I loved you more than the life that I had."

Before sharing a sweet kiss, Claire promises, "This won't come between us."

We sure hope that Jamie and Claire's love holds strong, as the network promises "trials and tribulations" for the iconic duo.

"The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society, which—as Claire knows all too well—is unwittingly marching towards Revolution," Starz's description further teases. "Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge. They must now defend this home—established on land granted to them by the Crown—not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care."

Trending Stories

1

How Vanessa Bryant & More Are Celebrating Natalia on Her 19th Birthday

2

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

3

Here's What Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Bath Time Looks Like

Starz

In addition to Balfe and Heughan, Outlander stars Sophie SkeltonRichard RankinJohn BellLauren Lyle and César Domboy.

For a taste of the drama to come, watch the new trailer above.

Outlander season six premieres Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. on Starz.

Trending Stories

1

How Vanessa Bryant & More Are Celebrating Natalia on Her 19th Birthday

2

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

3

Here's What Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Bath Time Looks Like

4

The Chainsmokers React to "Conspiracy" That They Had Plastic Surgery

5

The Circle's Sammie Cimarelli Is Pregnant

Latest News

See Jared Leto's Transformation Into WeWork CEO in WeCrashed

Betches' Nicole Pellegrino Has the Best Wedding Registry

2022 GLAAD Media Awards Nominations Are Here: See the Complete List

Exclusive

How Megan Thee Stallion Plans to “Represent for All Hot Girls” in 2022

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Season 12 Taglines Revealed

Maude Apatow Reacts to One Direction Fangirling Video Sent by Her Dad

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir