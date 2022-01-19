Outlander Season 6 Trailer: Jamie and Claire's Love Holds Strong as War Looms

The Frasers are bracing themselves for a fight.
On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Starz released the first trailer for season six of Outlander, which returns Sunday, March 6. While Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) have built a beautiful life for themselves in North Carolina, political unrest is set to disturb their happy home.
"It's starting," Claire, who is originally from the future and has knowledge of the Revolutionary War, ominously warns as redcoats descend upon North Carolina. "If only they knew what was coming."
Jamie, a former Scottish rebel, finds himself feeling conflicted between loyalty and morality: Does he defend the Crown, which gave him Fraser's Ridge, or does he return to his revolutionary roots?
"I cannot be two things at once, Claire," he laments in the trailer. "A rebel. A loyalist. Agent for the Crown. An enemy of the King."
Still, no matter what side Jamie chooses, the Fraser family's life is at risk. In fact, the new footage shows Jamie and Claire fighting to protect their property from gun-wielding assailants.
As for how this affects Outlander's protagonists? Claire passionately declares to Jamie, "I don't belong here. Brianna, Roger, they don't belong here. But yet, here we are, all of us. Because I loved you more than the life that I had."
Before sharing a sweet kiss, Claire promises, "This won't come between us."
We sure hope that Jamie and Claire's love holds strong, as the network promises "trials and tribulations" for the iconic duo.
"The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society, which—as Claire knows all too well—is unwittingly marching towards Revolution," Starz's description further teases. "Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge. They must now defend this home—established on land granted to them by the Crown—not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care."
In addition to Balfe and Heughan, Outlander stars Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, Lauren Lyle and César Domboy.
For a taste of the drama to come, watch the new trailer above.
Outlander season six premieres Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. on Starz.