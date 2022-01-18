Why We Aren't Ready for the Final Episodes of Arthur

We think this marathon would make Arthur say, "Hey! What a wonderful kind of day."
Our favorite aardvark from the beloved PBS children's show, Arthur, is now an adult. Well, sort of. On Jan. 18, PBS announced that in honor of the 25th anniversary of the series, based on the bestselling books by Marc Brown, they are hosting a special marathon, with over 250 episodes plus four new episodes, including an ending that gives a glimpse into what's in store for the future of Arthur and his friends, a.k.a. we get to see them as adults.
Not only does the idea of seeing D.W. as an adult make us feel ancient, but we're also getting a bit emotional thinking about Arthur's impact. As the longest-running kids' animated series on television, the series has taught kindness, empathy and inclusion for 25 years.
In 2020, GBH Kids created a series of digital short videos to give parents and families tools to talk about current events, from the importance of handwashing and wearing a mask, to talking about racism and encouraging everyone to participate in elections.
In the new episodes, Arthur and his pals will learn how to help a grieving friend, go on a family vacation, and get a hint of their futures from a mysterious fortune-telling game.
And it seems like Brown, who is releasing a new book, Believe in Yourself: What We Learned from Arthur, on Jan. 25, may be in his feels about the series ending as well.
"It's amazing that what began as a simple bedtime story for my son eventually evolved into over a hundred books and a collaboration with GBH and PBS KIDS that would last 25 years," said Brown. "Now more than ever the last line of my first book Arthur's Nose rings true- ‘There is a lot more to Arthur than his nose.'"
Okay, we're officially crying.
Arthur may be ending, but every day when we're walking down the street, his theme song will still be stuck in our heads.
The marathon begins Feb. 16 at 9 AM and the four brand-new episodes will air on PBS stations on Feb. 21.