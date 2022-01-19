Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live Renewed By Bravo in a Major Way

Watch : Andy Cohen Reveals How He Weeds Out the WRONG Guy

Let the Clubhouse shenanigans continue.

Bravo has renewed Watch What Happens Live hosted by Andy Cohen through 2023, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 19. The exciting news should come as no surprise to Bravoholics, who make the Emmy-nominated talk show a nightly must-watch to see candid interviews and hilarious, booze-filled games with Bravo stars and some of the biggest Hollywood A-listers alike.

"My WWHL team rose to every challenge of the pandemic, and getting to do WWHL for two more years is the ultimate reward," host and executive producer Cohen said today. "We're still having a ball making our show—whether our guests are virtual or in studio!"

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has the highest reach of any late-night cable entertainment talk show among all key demos, with almost 17 million total viewers watching in 2021.

WWHL is Bravo fans' top destination for inside scoop from all their favorite Real Housewives and Bravolebrities from hit shows like Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm, Shahs of Sunset, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing and more.