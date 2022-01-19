Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live Renewed By Bravo in a Major Way

Let the Clubhouse shenanigans continue.
Bravo has renewed Watch What Happens Live hosted by Andy Cohen through 2023, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 19. The exciting news should come as no surprise to Bravoholics, who make the Emmy-nominated talk show a nightly must-watch to see candid interviews and hilarious, booze-filled games with Bravo stars and some of the biggest Hollywood A-listers alike.
"My WWHL team rose to every challenge of the pandemic, and getting to do WWHL for two more years is the ultimate reward," host and executive producer Cohen said today. "We're still having a ball making our show—whether our guests are virtual or in studio!"
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has the highest reach of any late-night cable entertainment talk show among all key demos, with almost 17 million total viewers watching in 2021.
WWHL is Bravo fans' top destination for inside scoop from all their favorite Real Housewives and Bravolebrities from hit shows like Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm, Shahs of Sunset, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing and more.
Last year's appearances and headline-making interviews by non-Bravo talent included huge stars like Dolly Parton, Mariah Carey, Octavia Spencer, Sarah Paulson, Melissa McCarthy, Billy Crystal, Ziwe Fumudoh, Lenny Kravitz, Michael J. Fox, Pink, Julianne Moore, Mindy Kaling, Henry Golding and Kate Hudson just to name a few.
Time to grab your shotski and celebrate.
WWHL airs Sundays through Thursdays on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)