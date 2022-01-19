Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live Renewed By Bravo in a Major Way

Bravo's Watch What Happens Live hosted by Andy Cohen is here to stay. Find out for how long!

By Brett Malec Jan 19, 2022 3:00 PMTags
TVMichael J. FoxBravoAndy CohenWatch What Happens LiveNBCU
Watch: Andy Cohen Reveals How He Weeds Out the WRONG Guy

Let the Clubhouse shenanigans continue.

Bravo has renewed Watch What Happens Live hosted by Andy Cohen through 2023, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 19. The exciting news should come as no surprise to Bravoholics, who make the Emmy-nominated talk show a nightly must-watch to see candid interviews and hilarious, booze-filled games with Bravo stars and some of the biggest Hollywood A-listers alike.

"My WWHL team rose to every challenge of the pandemic, and getting to do WWHL for two more years is the ultimate reward," host and executive producer Cohen said today. "We're still having a ball making our show—whether our guests are virtual or in studio!" 

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has the highest reach of any late-night cable entertainment talk show among all key demos, with almost 17 million total viewers watching in 2021. 

WWHL is Bravo fans' top destination for inside scoop from all their favorite Real Housewives and Bravolebrities from hit shows like Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm, Shahs of Sunset, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing and more.

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

Last year's appearances and headline-making interviews by non-Bravo talent included huge stars like Dolly Parton, Mariah Carey, Octavia Spencer, Sarah Paulson, Melissa McCarthy, Billy Crystal, Ziwe Fumudoh, Lenny Kravitz, Michael J. Fox, Pink, Julianne Moore, Mindy Kaling, Henry Golding and Kate Hudson just to name a few.

Time to grab your shotski and celebrate.

WWHL airs Sundays through Thursdays on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Morgan Simianer Discusses Cheer Success & Co-Star Jerry Harris

2

The Chainsmokers React to "Conspiracy" That They Had Plastic Surgery

3
Exclusive

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Name Their Son After Favorite Movie

4

Inside Betty White and Allen Ludden's Golden Love Story

5

Here's What Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Bath Time Looks Like

Latest News

Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live Renewed in a Big Way

Jazz Jennings Readmitted to Harvard After Taking Leave of Absence

These 11 New Additions to J.Crew’s Sale Section Are All Under $35

Botched Before & After: See the Most Shocking Transformations

Britney Spears Sends Jamie Lynn Cease and Desist Letter Over Book

The Circle's Sammie Cimarelli Is Pregnant

André Leon Talley Dead at 73: Marc Jacobs, DVF and More Pay Tribute