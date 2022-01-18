Morgan Simianer Weighs In on Cheer's Decision to Address the Jerry Harris Scandal

Watch : Morgan Simianer Talks "Cheer" Season 2 & Child Pornography Scandal

Raising awareness.

Netflix's 2020 hit series Cheer threw a community college cheerleading team into the limelight, making stars out of fan-favorites like the dedicated underdog Morgan Simianer, tumbling queen Lexi Brumback and perhaps most of all, the bubbly Jerry Harris.

The Navarro College cheerleader was notorious for his over-the-top and encouraging "mat talk," but everything changed in September 2020 when Jerry was arrested and charged with production of child pornography.

Now, it's all playing out during Cheer's recently released second season—a decision that had to have been difficult for producers to make, although the way Morgan sees things, "I think it's a good thing because it is a problem that is happening in the world," she said exclusively during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

"And to be able to bring some light to it to help those out there, I think, is a good thing," Morgan continued, admitting she was "obviously shocked" about the claims against her former teammate.