Sidney Poitier's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Dead at 94

Sidney Poitier's cause of death has been determined more than a week after his passing.

The legendary actor died on Jan. 6 from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer's dementia and prostate cancer, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ. He was 94.

While he had suffered from dementia and cancer for years, per the document, he experienced heart failure in the hours before his passing.

A copy of the document published online stated that Poitier passed away at his Beverly Hills home and was cremated. The death certificate also mentioned Poitier's history as an actor of 76 years.

During his prolific career, Poitier starred in films such as Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, To Sir, With Love and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner.

In 1964, he made Oscar history when he became the first Black man to win an Academy Award in the Best Actor category for his role of Homer Smith in Lilies of the Field. More than three decades later, he received an honorary Oscar "in recognition of his remarkable accomplishments as an artist and as a human being," per the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' database.