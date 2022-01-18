Coming 2 America Actor Louie Anderson Diagnosed With Cancer

Showbiz veteran, Louie Anderson, who mostly recently appeared in the film Coming 2 America, has been hospitalized for treatment as he battles cancer.

The 69–year-old actor's publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed the diagnosis in a statement per NBC on Jan. 18.

"​Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for DLBCL Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer," he said. "He is resting comfortably."

Anderson's entertainment career has spanned nearly four decades. He made his network debut as a stand-up comedian on The Tonight Show in 1984 and appeared alongside Eddie Murphy in the 1988 film Coming to America, a role that he reprised in the 2021 sequel.

The three-time Emmy winner and longtime Vegas headliner is also known for creating the Saturday-morning animated series Life With Louie, hosting the third revival of the game show Family Feud from 1999 to 2002 and his role on the FX comedy series Baskets alongside Zach Galifianakis.