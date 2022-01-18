Your Favorite Chelsea Handler Book Is Being Turned Into a Show at Peacock

Chelsea Handler is executive producing and starring in the upcoming Peacock series Life Will Be the Death of Me, based on her book of the same title.

Chelsea Handler is turning lemons into lemonade.

E! News can confirm that the comedian's memoir Life Will Be the Death of Me is headed to Peacock. The 2019 book is being turned into a 30-minute sitcom series, starring Chelsea as herself. 

In the book, Chelsea wrote about the year she decided to embark on a journey to become a more self-sufficient and kinder person. On this journey, she sought therapy, had difficult conversations with loved ones and became a political activist.

And though the subject matter is serious, Chelsea balanced it out with her trademark sense of humor.

Since then, the Chelsea Lately host has shared that she's happier than she's ever been, writing in September, "Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love. And that I'm finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff."

The star recently won a People's Choice Award for Best Comedy Tour after traveling the country and performing her Vaccinated and Horny standup routine. She shared on Instagram that it is one of her biggest accomplishments, saying, "Can you believe that??? This is one of the happiest times of my life and I owe it to each and every one of my fans and to the man of the hour @jokoy."

Boyfriend and comedian Jo Koy celebrated the accolade on his own Instagram account. "This woman is the light, the rock and the voice for women that struggle to be heard," he wrote. "@chelseahandler has your back ladies. She has inspired me to be the best version of myself. I'm so proud to know that you're in my life. Congratulations once again for your win!"

Deadline was the first to report that the series is in development at Peacock.

