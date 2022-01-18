Bachelor Nation's Jordan Kimball Marries Christina Creedon in Texas Wedding

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

Jordan Kimball's happily ever after is better than he could have ever imagined.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Bachelor in Paradise alum married Christina Creedon in front of family and close friends at The Wynden in Houston, Texas.

"My dear Christina, you are the blessing I've always prayed for, cheers to forever loving you!" he wrote on Instagram with photos from the ceremony. "I love our unconditional and comforting love. I truly feel you were sent into my life from above, I promise you all of my affection for all of my years."

Christina added, "Jordan Kelly, I am so proud to be your wife. You are my constant and my best friend. I love you beyond the moon and all of the stars. Here's to forever, honey."

According to Us Weekly, which first broke the news, the couple's first dance was to Allison Krauss' "When You Say Nothing at All." A reception followed with dinner and a delicious cake from Susie's Cakes.