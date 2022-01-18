How Exactly How I Met Your Mother and How I Met Your Father Are Connected

Watch : "How I Met Your Father" Cast Details Juicy New Rom-Com

Warning: contains spoilers.

And the story begins!

The first four episodes of How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff, Josh Peck and Kim Cattrall, dropped on Hulu on Jan. 18, and with it, a surprise we didn't see coming. The How I Met Your Mother sequel has something very specific in common with the original series: part of the story takes place in the old apartment of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor).

At the end of the pilot episode, we learn that Chris Lowell and Suraj Sharma's characters, Jesse and Sid, live in the iconic 4D apartment located in the Upper West Side and we are living for this Easter egg.

"Wow, I love your place," Sophie (Duff) says as she walks into the living room.

"Thanks, it was a total score," Jesse replies. "We got it from this old married couple who posted it on the Wesleyan [University] alumni group. We even got them to leave their swords."