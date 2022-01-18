Ben Stiller's Apple TV+ Series Severance Gives New Meaning to the Term "Toxic Workplace"

Adam Scott stars as Mark Scout, an employee who tries to achieve the perfect work/life balance—with a surgical procedure. See the trailer for the Ben Stiller-directed series Severance.

Adam Scott has left Pawnee for good.

In the new trailer for Ben Stiller's Apple TV+ series Severance, the Parks & Recreation actor portrays Mark Scout, a Lumon Industries employee who agrees to undergo a procedure called Severance to achieve a better work-life balance.

According to the trailer, a Severance procedure surgically divides memories between an employee's work life and personal life. Before going under the knife, Mark says in an oral contract, "I acknowledge that once the procedure is complete, I will be unable to access my personal memories whilst on the Severed floor, nor will I retain work memories when I return home at the end of the day. I make these statements freely."

Then, one day, Mark's best friend in the office is gone, making him doubt everything he thought he knew. "This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance' is called into question," Apple teases, "as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself."

The nine-episode series also stars Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken. Stiller directed and executive produced the show, which was written and created by Dan Erickson.

This is Stiller's latest directorial project, which comes nearly four years after the success of his true crime series Escape at Dannemora. Stiller directed Benicio Del ToroPaul Dano, Arquette and more in the Showtime series, which was nominated in 12 categories for the 2019 Emmys. 

See if this workplace thriller is an award season contender too when the first two episodes of Severance premiere on Apple TV+ Feb. 18. 

