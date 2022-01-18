Leonardo DiCaprio Licked the Ear of This NFL Player's Wife—But It's Not What You Think

In a new podcast episode, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford shared a hilarious vacation story involving Leonardo DiCaprio and another NFL player’s significant other.

We're pretty sure this vacation story is wilder than any NFL football game we've seen.

Earlier this month, Kelly Stafford, who is married to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, released a new episode of her podcast, The Morning After.

The show aims to be "something fun and stress free to listen to" as you go about your day. On the Jan. 11 episode, Kelly certainly fulfilled her promise when she shared a wild vacation story. 

While enjoying a getaway with Matthew, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his wife Sarah Ryan, the group ran into Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Nina Agdal. They quickly bonded and decided to hang out the next day to play volleyball and Frisbee.

When the sun began to set, the group decided to play Picolo, a drinking game that sends prompts to players' phones, instructing them to challenges, dares and more. What came next was a moment no listener was prepared for.

"As the game goes along, the challenges get, I would say, a little dirtier," Kelly explained. "So we're getting to this point—and we are all hammered—Leo gets the phone and it says, ‘Leo, lick Sarah's ear four times or drink six sips.' My eyes just get huge. Why can't my name be Sarah?"

The Oscar winner would just take the six sips and move onto the next challenge, right? Not so fast!

"He gets up quickly, and slowly walks over to Sarah and I'm looking at Sarah like, ‘Holy s--t. Holy s--t,'" Kelly recalled. "He squats slowly…and just goes after Sarah's ear and I'm like, ‘God I wish I was videoing this so we had video evidence.'"

And for those who doubt the story, Sarah appeared to confirm it when she commented on Instagram, "Most incredible moment of my life, childbirth included. Time stood still for me!!"

Trending Stories

1

Here's What Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Bath Time Looks Like

2

Inside Betty White and Allen Ludden's Golden Love Story

3

Why John Cena May Not Be Ready For Kids With Wife Shay Shariatzadeh

While many listeners got a good laugh at the tale, others took things a little too seriously. One Instagram commenter wrote, "It's Leo and all but still…very curious to know how Matt Ryan reacted….When she is talking about Sarah, she's talking about Sarah Ryan, Matt Ryan's wife."

Kelly saw the messages of concern and insisted it's not that serious. "I'm sorry but y'alls response has us rolling over here," she wrote.

E! News has reached out to Leonardo's team for comment. 

