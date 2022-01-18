Disney Alums Corbin Bleu and Jason Earles Join Season 3 of HSMTMTS

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Not Interested in "High School Musical" Reboot

Are we excited about this news? You can bet on it.

Production for season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has officially begun and this season, the cast is really saying, "We're all in this together." On Jan. 18, Disney+ announced that Corbin Bleu, who played Chad in High School Musical, and Jason Earles, Jackson Stewart from Hannah Montana, will be joining the cast as guest stars for the new season. Corbin will star as himself, and Jason is set to play Dewey Wood, the stone-faced, killjoy Camp Director of Camp Shallow Lake.

Along with these two OG Disney Channel alums, Meg Donnelly (Val) from Disney's Zombies will be joining the Tim Federle-created series as a guest star and Adrian Lyles (Jet) and Saylor Bell (Maddox) as series regulars.

Returning cast members include Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Olivia Rodrigo (Nini), Matt Cornett (E.J.), Sofia Wylie (Gina) and Julia Lester (Ashlyn).

This casting is, as Troy and Gabriella would say, what we've been looking for.