Lala Kent Breaks Down Over Randall Emmett Split in Vanderpump Rules Reunion Trailer

Everyone is fighting for SURvival on the Vanderpump Rules season nine reunion.
From newly single Lala Kent to the suddenly secretive James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, the entire cast is reeling from both the on and off-camera drama that went down this season, as shown in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of what's to come.
"This is definitely gonna be unlike any reunion we've ever had before," Ariana Madix boldly declares at the beginning of the below clip.
However, she's not exaggerating. Ariana herself can later be seen laying into Katie Maloney Schwartz, just as Charli Burnett throws a jab at Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval argues that he "had a target" on him this season.
Scheana's fiancé Brock Davies is also in attendance, and he quickly makes it clear that he's not afraid to defend himself.
"People come at me and have the audacity to be like, 'You need to pay for s--t,' you know? I don't have a sugar daddy," he says before Bravo's cameras flash to Lala.
The longtime Vanderpump Rules star is fresh off her breakup with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, who she's since accused of cheating on her with "many" women.
"Randall Emmett creeping around on me? That should've been brought to my attention," Lala tells her co-stars in the sneak peek. "The fact that this man...he made feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted."
The rest of the cast shares their own reactions to the news, with James revealing he had previously heard "some sexual rumors" about Randall and Brock joking that he was more focused on "flying around in private jets and hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly" than spending time with Lala.
Lisa Vanderpump, meanwhile, has a different take.
"Sometimes the way you get them is the way you lose them," she says, seemingly implying that there may have been some overlap between Randall's former marriage and his relationship with Lala.
Then there's the elephant in the room. As host Andy Cohen points out, "Something is afoot" with James and Raquel.
Much to the cast's surprise, Raquel reveals, "I've been having nightmares about our wedding day."
The couple appears to announce their split, and in the most shocking moment of the entire sneak peek, Raquel takes off her engagement ring.
"Do you want it now?" she asks James.
Watch it all play out for yourself in the above teaser.
The Vanderpump Rules season nine finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo. The two-part VPR reunion begins Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
