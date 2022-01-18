Don’t Miss These 80% Off Deals on Bestselling Jewelry at BaubleBar

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for high-quality jewelry that you can keep forever and ever, BaubleBar is the place to shop. They have so many timeless pieces that you can pair with any outfit for years to come. They also have so many fun, unique jewelry options for anyone who prefers more colorful accessories. No matter what you want to shop for, BaubleBar always has plenty of options.
If you love BaubleBar then you're in luck because some of their best-selling, iconic pieces are on sale, including the Mini Alidia Ring and the Bennett Tennis necklace. If you want to expand your jewelry collection without going over budget, check out some of our favorite BaubleBar pieces that are on sale for 80% off.
BaubleBar Initial Hair Barrette
How darling is this initial hair barrette? This is also a great gift because who doesn't love something personal?
BaubleBar Black Alpha Pisa
Get one of these bracelets to represent the first initial of your name or the initials of a significant other or a child. You can even wear multiple Alpha Pisa bracelets at once to spell out a word on your wrist.
BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring
These rings are just the best. You're going to want one in every single color. They are a guaranteed compliment getter.
BaubleBar Eileen Pisa Bracelet
These initial bracelets are 50% off. Get one for yourself and a gift for a friend who appreciates a personalized piece.
BaubleBar
You can never go wrong with pearls. This headband strikes that perfect balance between timeless and trendy.
BaubleBar Anna Cubic Zirconia Ring
This blue ring is beautiful on its own, but it would also look great stacked with some other gold rings that you may already have in your jewelry collection. It's also available in pink.
BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Bracelet
This is one of BaubleBar's most iconic, bestselling pieces. It's a staple for all of your activities, from everyday errands to a special event. There are four colors to choose from in three different lengths.
BaubleBar Kaia Earrings
These tassel earrings are so classic BaubleBar. These also come in white and gold.
BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Necklace
This necklace is almost always sold out, so the fact that it's actually available to purchase and it's on sale make this an immediate "add to cart."
BaubleBar Jayna Earrings
These pastel beaded earrings freshen up any look.
If you're looking for more great jewelry, here are our favorite brands for layering.