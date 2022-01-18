Zack Bia Reveals Why He and Madelyn Cline Aren’t "Officially Dating"

After Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline and DJ Zack Bia were spotted hanging out in late December, Zack recently clarified their status.

By Kisha Forde Jan 18, 2022 3:58 PMTags
CouplesCelebrities
Watch: Madelyn Cline - 2021 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

Despite rumors of a romance, Madelyn Cline and Zack Bia are not testing the outer banks past the friend zone.
 
Netflix star, Cline, 24, and Bia, 25, first sparked relationship speculation when the two were photographed hanging out in late December, just a few days ahead of her birthday. Fast-forward almost a month to a recent episode of the BFFs With Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards podcast, where Bia set the record straight.
 
"We are not dating," he said of his bond with the actress, adding, "We hang out all the time."
 
But he was quick to add, "I think, as someone like herself who is extremely busy and is going to start traveling—she's on set five months out of the year—she has such a busy schedule and I think I have such a busy schedule. It is one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and enjoy going to dinner. But we never officially started dating and probably will never officially stop because we are just hanging out. We are enjoying it and not even thinking about what it is."

photos
Celebrity Couples Who Found Love on Set

Their most recent hangout came a little more than a month after a source confirmed to E! News that Madelyn and her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes, 29, had broken up after more than a year of dating.

BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Here's What Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Bath Time Looks Like

2

Inside Betty White and Allen Ludden's Golden Love Story

3

Famous Couples Whose Long Relationships Ended in Short Marriages

Just weeks after their breakup, Madelyn and Chase ignited reconciliation rumors after being seen together while hanging out in Atlanta, but another source told E! News at the time that they "are just friends."

A third source later shared that the two "have been done for a while," adding that Madelyn was embracing her "single-girl moment."

So, sorry fans—in spite of any chatter, it looks like Madelyn's single-girl moment is continuing well into the winter.

Trending Stories

1

Here's What Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Bath Time Looks Like

2

Inside Betty White and Allen Ludden's Golden Love Story

3

Famous Couples Whose Long Relationships Ended in Short Marriages

4
Exclusive

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Name Their Son After Favorite Movie

5

Rachel Zegler Apologizes for Reenacting Britney Spears' Tweets

Latest News

Exclusive

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Name Their Son After Favorite Movie

Don’t Miss These 80% Off Deals on Bestselling Jewelry at BaubleBar

Zack Bia Reveals Why He and Madelyn Cline Aren’t "Officially Dating"

Ariana DeBose Slams Troll Who Criticized Her SNL Monologue

See Oscar Isaac "Embrace the Chaos" in Moon Knight Trailer

Raven Gates Gives Birth to First Baby Via Emergency C-Section

Rachel Zegler Apologizes for Reenacting Britney Spears' Tweets