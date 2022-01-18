See Oscar Isaac "Embrace the Chaos" in Marvel's Moon Knight Trailer

Oscar Isaac is the latest actor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in the Disney+ series Moon Knight. Learn about the mysterious new superhero here!

Oscar Isaac is counting sheep in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight.

On Monday, Jan. 17, the Marriage Story actor made his debut as the new superhero Moon Knight in the trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name, set to premiere on March 30. Disney+ surprised MCU fans with the preview, teasing, "Welcome to chaos."

Viewers meet Steven Grant (Isaac), a restless Brit with a sleeping disorder. But it seems his problems go beyond getting a few hours of shut eye, with Steven saying, "I can't tell the difference between my waking life and dreams."

The trailer sees an exhausted Steven as he navigates the streets of London and arrives at his job at a museum, where he begins hallucinating that a shadowy figure is following his every move. In his foggy state of mind, he finds a cell phone in an ancient Egypt exhibit and once it's charged, a woman calls and says, "Oh my god, you're alive. What's wrong with you Marc?"

Then, he meets Dr. Arthur Harrow, portrayed by Ethan Hawke, who tells him to "embrace the chaos."

 

 

If you have questions, you're not alone.

There's a lot of mystery surrounding Moon Knight as he's a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having never appeared in any of the films or series before. 

That being said, Marvel describes Steven Grant as a "mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life." 

"Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector," Marvel continues. "As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

Oscar first confirmed his role as the superhero in May, appearing in an Instagram post captioned, "WE ARE MOONKNIGHT."

Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ Mar. 30.

