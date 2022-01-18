Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates Gives Birth to First Baby After Emergency C-Section

Watch : Inside the "Bachelor" Engagement Boom

Oh baby, Bachelor Nation's next generation just gained a new member!

Raven Gates, 30, has given birth to her and husband Adam Gottschalk's first child via an emergency C-section early Tuesday, Jan. 18. "Little man made it," Adam announced on his Instagram Stories. "Had emergency C-section after pushing for about an hour and a half. Mom and baby are doing very well."

According to Adam's post, their baby boy was born at 3:33 a.m., weighing in at 8 lbs. and 6 oz.

Raven, who was the runner-up on season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017, and The Bachelorette season 13 alum Adam, 31, met on the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise later that year. The two got engaged in 2019 and finally wed this past April after postponing their wedding three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And after that lengthy delay, they wasted no time moving on to the next milestone, the couple announcing in July that Raven was expecting a "honeymoon baby."

"We found out right after the wedding," she told People, having filmed their reaction for a YouTube video. "I've wanted to be a mom for a long time. And I always imagined creating a family with someone I love so much. And expanding my love with Adam into a human, I can't even imagine!"