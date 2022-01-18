The Bachelor Alums Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Share the Movie That Inspired Their Son’s Name

We interviewed Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Ashley and Jared are paid spokespeople for the Amazon Influencer program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The Bachelor in Paradise baby that we've all been waiting for will be here before we know it. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are expecting their first child together in February 2022. We saw their initial interactions on reality TV and we even got to witness the proposal. We love following along with the fan favorites as they share their life updates and milestones. The Bachelor franchise alums have kept us in the loop throughout Ashley's entire pregnancy, announcing that they are expecting on Amazon Live in July 2021. In August 2021, they revealed that they have a baby boy on the way.

Earlier today, the couple went live on Amazon to share another major update, the name of their child. They also shared some of the baby items that they bought to prepare for their son's arrival. Prior to going public with the baby name news, Ashley and Jared spoke to E! News about the name and the movie that inspired their decision.