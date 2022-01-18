Full House's Jodie Sweetin Is Engaged to Mescal Wasilewski: See Her Ring

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure & Jodie Sweetin Talk "Fuller House" Ending

Get a full look at Jodie Sweetin's new ring.

The Full House alum is engaged to her love Mescal Wasilewski.

"So that happened," Wasilewski wrote on Instagram Jan. 17 alongside a photo of Sweetin's diamond sparkler. The actress also paid tribute to her future groom by sharing a quote from the late Maya Angelou that read, "In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine."

"I love you Mescal, for always," Sweetin continued. "You're my person. I can't wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here's to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together."

With her birthday just two days away, Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on Full House and Fuller House, added, "I think I'm really gonna like turning 40 #SoonToBeMrs #MoreInLoveEveryDay #Happy40thBirthdayToMe."

After hearing the news, several celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the pair, including Sweetin's Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure.

"Congratulations sis," she wrote. "Love you."