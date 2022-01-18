Why Fans Are Convinced Pete Davidson Snapped Kim Kardashian's Latest Bikini Shots

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Get COZY on Date Night

Nothing says amore like getting all your right angles.



At least that what's fans think when it comes to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, all thanks to one of her latest bikini pics. Kim had her Instagram followers buzzing on Jan. 17 when she posted three photos of herself frolicking alongside a beach in her two-piece swimsuit, captioning the series of snaps, "Mother Nature."



But it was the third photo itself that seem to catch everyone's attention since there was a noticeable shadow in the photo behind the lens, and for fans—that could only be one person.



"The shadow is Pete, we all agree right," one person wrote. Another added, "Tell Pete to not get a shadow next time." A third follower commented, "Not me zooming on the shadow of the photographer to see if it was Pete."



All small social media investigations aside, the assumption of boyfriend-turned-photographer wouldn't be that far-fetched considering the budding romance between the two seems to be going pretty strong.