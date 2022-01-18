How Emma Stone Reacted After Andrew Garfield Lied About His Spider-Man Return

Andrew Garfield had Emma Stone's Spidey senses tingling.
The Amazing Spider-Man actor recently revealed that he lied to his former co-star about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
As fans may know by now, Garfield and Spider-Man alum Tobey Maguire teamed up with current Peter Parker Tom Holland in the 2021 film. However, leading up to the movie's release, the stars were very tight-lipped about their surprise cameos. In fact, Garfield wouldn't even tell Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in the Amazing Spider-Man films.
"Emma kept on texting me," Garfield, who dated Stone for four years, recalled on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast. "She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.'"
"She was like, 'Shut up, just tell me!'" Garfield continued, laughing as he told Horowitz he kept up the bit until the film's release.
So, when the movie came out in December, how did Stone react to Garfield's lie? As he told Horowitz, "She saw it and she was like, 'You're a jerk.'"
Though they've both moved on romantically, it seem as though Stone, 33, and Garfield, 38, are still friends following their breakup in 2015.
At the time, a source told E! News, "There is definitely still love for each other there. They remain close and are on good terms."
And that sentiment has continued over the years. In a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Garfield named Stone as the one actor or actress he'd have with him on a desert island. "She's all right," he told the outlet. "She can come."
That same year, in an interview with Vogue, Stone described Garfield as, "Someone I still love very much."
And in late 2021, the Tick, Tick... Boom! actor couldn't help but gush to Variety about his time on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man films, calling the experience "beautiful."
Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.