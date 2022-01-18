15 Under $50 Things on Amazon That Can Make Your Home Feel Extra Cozy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Your home is supposed to be your sanctuary. A place where you can unwind, relax and feel totally comfortable and at ease. If you're not quite getting that in your current living space, we've rounded up some incredible things from Amazon that can make it feel a little more cozy. Best part is, they're all under $50!
For instance, everyone needs a nice comfy throw or two to drape over your sofa. These large faux fur throw blankets come in six gorgeous colors and they're as low as $22 right now. Good lighting can also make your home feel more warm and cozy. These popular moon lamps with over 11,000 five-star reviews are excellent options. You can use these as decorative pieces or night lights.
From throws to rugs, lights to diffusers, we've rounded up some under $50 items from Amazon that can make your home feel extra cozy. Check those out below.
ComfortSpa Large Reading Pillow
This deluxe reading pillow from ComfortSpa will keep your comfy and supported whether you're working or reading from the couch, bed or floor. It has over 8,800 five-star reviews and multiple Amazon shoppers said they loved it so much they just had to buy two. Right now, they're on sale for $42.
Portable Table Sensor Control Bedside Lamps
Set the right mood wherever you are with this portable touch lamp. It features five dimmable warm white lights and 13 colorful display options. It's an Amazon shopper favorite with over 4,700 five-star reviews. As one shopper wrote, "I wanted a small light to use for mood setting or just a night light and this is perfect. I love that it has a remote and has so many colors and ways to display the colors, like flash strobe or fade. If you don't want to leave it on you can set the timer for one to six hours. I particularly like to take it into the bathroom when I'm enjoying a bubble bath to set a relaxing mood. I'm beyond happy with this purchase."
Bedsure Faux Fur Fuzzy Throw Blanket
These best-selling faux fur throw blankets are a must for creating a cozy-feeling home. They come in six tie-dye color options including dark grey, brown and teal. They also come in four sizes, with the smallest starting at 50 by 60 inches.
Easeland Quilted Mattress Pad - Queen Size
This top-rated quilted mattress pad from Easeland will protect your mattress while giving you that extra bit of comfort. According to one reviewer, these are so comfy you'll fall asleep instantly.
Pure Enrichment MistAire Cloud Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
This cute little cloud humidifier will provide round-the-clock moisture for up to 24 hours. It features color choice technology so you can choose which color gets displayed. There's even an option to rotate through all eight colors available. This humidifier has over 2,500 reviews and one shopper wrote it's easy to clan, low maintenance and aesthetically pleasing.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcases - Set of 2
You'll truly get your beauty sleep with these satin pillowcases from Bedsure. Unlike regular cotton pillows, these satin pillows are cool, and won't tug at your hair or dry out your skin. According to thousands of Amazon shoppers these do exactly what they say they're going to do. In fact, they have over 164,000 five-star reviews! They come in multiple colors and you can snag a set of two for as low as $14.
Ophanie Fluffy Plush Rug
Everyone needs a nice plush rug they can just sink their feet into after a long day. These rugs from Ophanie are ultra-soft and come in five colors and three sizes. They have over 9,000 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers are highly impressed with the quality, price point and softness.
Himalayan Pink Salt Diffuser
Create a peaceful and relaxing ambience with this two-in-one Himalayan pink salt diffuser. It comes with over two pounds of raw, unprocessed hand carved Himalayan pink salt crystals for air purification. It also comes with 10 essential plant oils including lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree and jasmine. Plus, the design is modern and cool. It's a great item to have in your space.
Intelligent Design Azza Floor Pillow Square
These pretty floor pillows from Intelligent Design are soft, sophisticated and made with a textured chenille cover for a luxe look. According to Amazon shoppers, these pillow are must-haves for your home. As one reviewer wrote, "I'd been looking all over for affordable floor pillows and saw so many on Amazon that had terrible reviews and looked so flat, but these are literally perfect! I actually don't have a single bad thing to say about them. They are so fluffy and thick. I can actually use them on the floor for long periods of time and not feel any discomfort, your butt doesn't hit the floor, and they look so good. Chef's kiss!"
Lightshare 18-inch Cherry Blossom Bonsai Tree
This lovely light-up bonsai tree works great as a night light or pretty home decor. It features 48 warm white LED lights, but you can also get this in red, green and blue for a little bit more. According to multiple Amazon shoppers, once you buy one, you'll want to buy a couple more! They're that lovely and well-made.
Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candles, Balance & Harmony 2-Pack
Lighting a couple of candles will instantly make your home feel cozy. These water lily pear candles from Chesapeake Bay will bring a sense of balance and harmony to your space.
Moon Lamp
These very cool moon lamps feature 16 color modes and come in six sizes. We love that they're highly versatile, soothing and easy to use. They're an Amazon shopper must-have with over 11,000 five-star reviews. As one shopper wrote, "This is the perfect little lamp. It's so surreal, you actually feel mesmerized when you look at it. It's like the moon is really there in your hands!"
Fluffy Circle Rug
Both kids and adults can enjoy this fluffy circular rug. It comes in 16 colors including hot pink, blue, purple, navy and black. Amazon shoppers say they're really high-quality and such a great value. Best part is, they're on sale right now for as low as $20.
Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock
If you struggle with getting enough sleep, this neat multipurpose product may help. It's a digital lamp, alarm clock and sunrise simulator that increases in brightness every 10 to 30 minutes so you can wake up "naturally." It also has a sleep setting for nighttime to help you get to sleep. It has over 12,700 five-star reviews, and one shopper who suffers from mild insomnia said it completely changed their life.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows - Queen Set of 2
You'll always get a good night's rest with these super plush pillows from Beckham Hotel, which feature cooling technology for ultimate comfort. It was made to be the perfect balance between soft and supportive, and according to thousands of Amazon shoppers, it really does the job. In fact, these pillows have over 115,000 five-star reviews!
