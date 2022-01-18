Betty White’s Assistant Shares One of the Comedian’s Final Photos on Her 100th Birthday

The touching tributes continue.
On what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, her assistant shared what could be one of the last photos taken of the Hollywood icon.
Taking to Betty's verified Facebook page on Jan. 17, her assistant Kiersten posted a pic of the comedian wearing a bright green patterned jacket, paired with white pants, as she sat in a floral-print chair.
"On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty," Kiersten wrote. "She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place."
The assistant said the snap of Betty was taken on Dec. 20 and she believes it is one of the final photos ever taken of her.
The Golden Girls star died at her Los Angeles home at age 99 on Dec. 31, just a little over two weeks before what would have been her milestone birthday.
According to her death certificate obtained by E! News, Betty died of a cerebrovascular accident or a stroke. She suffered the stroke six days before she died.
Following the news of Betty's passing, scores of the actress' former co-stars and other celebs took to social media to thank her for being a friend.
Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside Betty in the 2009 movie The Proposal, wrote on Instagram, "The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty."
Jennifer Love Hewitt, who worked with Betty on White on Hot in Cleveland, her own show The Client List and the 2011 Hallmark movie The Lost Valentine, shared a tearful video message on Instagram.
"When I was a kid, I watched The Golden Girls with my grandmother and I fell in love with Betty White and then I got to work with her and I fell in love with her for real," Jennifer said. "And I had the greatest honor and pleasure of being really close with her and calling her a really, really good friend. One of my best friends."
Tributes also poured in from the likes of Debra Messing, Andy Cohen, LeAnn Rimes, Ellen DeGeneres, Mario Lopez, Seth Meyers, Viola Davis, Katie Couric, Reese Witherspoon, Kristin Chenoweth and more.
Betty's career in Hollywood spanned more than 70 years, starting with the 1945 short film Time to Kill. The five-time Emmy winner was arguably most famous for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970 to 1977 and as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls from 1985 to 1992. One of her final performances was voicing Bitey White in Toy Story 4 and the short Forky Asks a Question.
In a statement to E! News on Jan. 3, Betty's friend and agent, Jeff Witjas paid homage to the "great lady," remembering her for her legacy as an animal lover and activist.
"Most actors on television are playing a role. Betty White is what she has showed to her public as to who she is. She was really genuine in that way," Witjas exclusively told E! News.
"To all her fabulous fans, I would just say remember Betty's legacy... The kindness, the goodness, the love of animals," he continued, adding, "To me, it's really just remembering the greatness of Betty White, the kindness and the laughter she has left for us with all her performances."