Euphoria Co-Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Spotted Holding Hands Amid Dating Rumors

Dating IRL?

Euphoria co-stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike fueled dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands as they exited West Hollywood hotpot Nice Guy restaurant together on Jan. 16.

Hunter, who portrays teen Jules Vaughn on the hit HBO series, kept her look casual as she wore a white hoodie underneath a black bomber jacket, flowy patterned skirt or shorts, a red face mask and a pair of her signature white sneakers. Dominic, who's rep had no comment when E! News asked about the potential relationship, wore a beige-and black striped sweater, black pants and black Doc Marten boots.

Rumors of two hanging out off-set have been circling on social media for weeks. One fan reached out to gossip account Deux Moi claiming they saw the 23-year-old actress backstage at one of Dominic's shows, while another claimed they saw Hunter and Dominic "kissing and dancing" while hanging out with co-stars Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie on a separate night at Nice Guy.