Euphoria Co-Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Spotted Holding Hands Amid Dating Rumors

While their characters may be involved in a love triangle, Euphoria co-stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike were spotted holding hands in West Hollywood, supporting off-screen romance rumors.

Dating IRL?

Euphoria co-stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike fueled dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands as they exited West Hollywood hotpot Nice Guy restaurant together on Jan. 16.

Hunter, who portrays teen Jules Vaughn on the hit HBO series, kept her look casual as she wore a white hoodie underneath a black bomber jacket, flowy patterned skirt or shorts, a red face mask and a pair of her signature white sneakers. Dominic, who's rep had no comment when E! News asked about the potential relationship, wore a beige-and black striped sweater, black pants and black Doc Marten boots. 

Rumors of two hanging out off-set have been circling on social media for weeks. One fan reached out to gossip account Deux Moi claiming they saw the 23-year-old actress backstage at one of Dominic's shows, while another claimed they saw Hunter and Dominic "kissing and dancing" while hanging out with co-stars Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie on a separate night at Nice Guy.

Dominic joined the Euphoria cast in the show's second season, which premiered Jan 9. In the season's first episode, the "3 Nights'' singer's character Elliot meets Rue (Zendaya) at an ill-fated New Year's Eve party, potentially setting up a love triangle between the two and Jules.

In a cover story interview for the December/January issue of Harper's Bazaar, Hunter previously spoke about how life often imitates the art of the show, 

"There's a lot of me in Jules," the LGBTQ activist admitted. "I do think blurred lines between an actor and a character make a deeper character." 

Hunter, who back in December stated on Twitter she defines her sexuality as "bi or pan or something," has previously been linked to model Massima Desire, though the two never confirmed a romantic relationship. As for Dominic, 26, he has dated social media personality Shelby Tangorra and Booksmart actress Diana Silvers.

Euphoria airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

