90 Day Fiancé's Anna-Marie Campisi Expecting First Baby With Mursel Mistanoglu

The 90 Day Fiancé family is already expanding in 2022.

On Sunday, Jan. 16, Anna-Marie Campisi announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Mursel Mistanoglu.

"Mursel and I are super excited to announce that we are expecting a little boy this May!" she wrote to her followers. "We are currently 22 weeks! #futurebeekeeper #murselandanna #90dayfiance @murselmistanoglu007."

In the announcement, the couple shared a photo of a baby onesie that read, "Future Beekeeper May 2022." Both Anna-Marie and Mursel are co-founders of Beauty and the Bees honey. They also shared a photo from a recent sonogram.

Soon after the news was announced, the couple received well wishes from fans and followers in the comments section including congratulatory messages from 90 Day Fiancé co-stars Ashley Martson and David Toborowsky.

Fans were first introduced to the couple during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2019. Viewers were immediately drawn to Anna-Marie and Mursel's love story, which began online in a beekeeping enthusiast group.