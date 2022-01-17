Watch America's Funniest Home Videos Pay Tribute to Former Host Bob Saget

Watch : Celebrities React to Bob Saget's Death

The laughs live on.

America's Funniest Home Videos honored Bob Saget in a touching tribute, one week after the show's former host passed away at the age of 65.

"As you've heard, the world lost a legend last week, and AFV lost a family member," the current host Alfonso Ribeiro said as he introduced the homage. "Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day, and this show wouldn't have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It's been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit."

The tribute included various clips of "Bob being Bob" from his stunt-filled intros to his infamous voice overs that accompanied the home videos and hilarious moments from the show.

America's Funniest Home Videos also asked that fans consider donating to the Scleroderma Research Foundation in Saget's honor. After he lost his sister, Andrea, to a brain aneurysm in 1987, the comedian vowed to raise awareness for scleroderma research.