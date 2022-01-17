Amber Rose Apologizes to Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters for "Immature" Tweet

Kanye “Ye” West’s ex-girlfriend Amber Rose looked back on a resurfaced tweet about Kim Kardashian that she now views as “immature.”

By Mike Vulpo Jan 17, 2022 5:15 PMTags
Kim KardashianKanye WestAmber RoseKardashiansCelebrities
Watch: Kanye West SPOTTED at Daughter Chicago's Birthday Party

Social media posts never ever go away, like ever.

As Kanye "Ye" West continues to make headlines for his relationships, one old tweet from his ex Amber Rose is going viral. Back in 2015, the model replied to an unknown tweet writing, "@kanyewest I'll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they're done with u."

But as the post resurfaced over the weekend, Amber expressed regret over the message and even apologized to Kim Kardashian and her sisters.

"Man f--k that old ass tweet," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "I never got an apology for his ‘30 showers' comment but f--k it. I started my Slutwalk and helped millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against slut shaming so something amazing came out of it."

Amber added, "Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y'all shouldn't co-sign that either. S--t was old and immature af of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made."

photos
Amber Rose SlutWalk 2017

Back in February 2015, Ye appeared on The Breakfast Club where he made headlines for comments about his ex.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety, Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images, Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

"It's very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that's with Amber Rose," he said before adding, "I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim."

He supplemented his comments with a quick apology and added, "I just want to be respectful." 

Ultimately, Amber has completely moved on from her relationship with Ye and continues to raise two sons including 8-year-old Sebastian with ex Wiz Khalifa. She's also co-parenting 2-year-old Slash with ex Alexander Edwards.

Trending Stories

1

Famous Couples Whose Long Relationships Ended in Short Marriages

2

Inside Betty White and Allen Ludden's Golden Love Story

3

Megan Fox Steps Out in One of Her Riskiest Looks Yet

"Moving forward…Learn from my mistakes," Amber said on Jan. 16. "We all have kids and family life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl. I just wanna spread love and positivity."

Trending Stories

1

Famous Couples Whose Long Relationships Ended in Short Marriages

2

Inside Betty White and Allen Ludden's Golden Love Story

3

Megan Fox Steps Out in One of Her Riskiest Looks Yet

4

Shirtless Pete Davidson Jokes About His Personal Life On SNL

5

Cheer Reveals Why Jerry Harris' Accusers Came Forward

Latest News

America's Funniest Home Videos Pays Tribute to Bob Saget

Why Amber Rose Is Apologizing to Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters

Exclusive

Witness the Moment the Amazing Race Was Put on Hold

Chrstina Haack Defends Josh Hall Relationship Amid Marriage Rumors

How Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Became a Hollywood Success Story

Our Summer House Gift Guide Proves Reality TV “Should Be Fun"

Exclusive

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Dish on Summer House Season 6