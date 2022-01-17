Sara Evans' Estranged Husband Jay Barker Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Run Her Over

Former NFL player and radio show host Harry "Jay" Barker, 49, was arrested for allegedly trying to hit his estranged wife, country musician Sara Evans, 50, with his car.
A Davidson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told E! News that Barker was booked on Jan. 15 and released later that evening. Howard Gentry Criminal Court records show the athlete was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and that his bond was set at $10,000.
Barker and Evans, who were married in 2008, are currently separated, according to a police affidavit obtained by CBS42. The outlet quoted the document as saying that the alleged incident happened after Evans left a party at a neighbor's home in Nashville, Tenn. and got in a friend's car for a lift home. When they passed by her driveway, Evans allegedly saw Barker "backing up his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missed," the affidavit stated, per CBS42.
Barker then reportedly fled the scene but later returned to speak with officers, the outlet quoted the affidavit as saying.
After Evans and the other witness claimed that he was intentionally trying to hit them, he was arrested, the affidavit stated, per CBS 42. Barker is scheduled to appear in court in March.
Barker has been the co-host of The Jay Barker Show, a radio show on Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala., since 2018.
"We all confront challenges in life, and my family and I are facing one now," read a Jan. 16 message posted on The Jay Barker Show Instagram page. "Unfortunately, headlines and quick-to-publish news stories does not adequately capture the full context and complex fabric of our lives. I love my family dearly, and at this difficult time, I respectfully ask for privacy for the sake of my family and especially for our kids. In gratitude, Jay Barker."
E! News has reached out to Evans' rep for comment.
Known for her hit singles "No Place That Far," "Born To Fly" and "Suds in the Bucket," country musician Evans has won both a Billboard award and a Country Music Award throughout her career thus far. In 2019, she performed at the Country Music Awards alongside Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Martina McBride and more.