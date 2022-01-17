Sara Evans' Estranged Husband Jay Barker Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Run Her Over

Watch : P!nk Gushes Over Performing With Chris Stapleton at 2019 CMAs

Former NFL player and radio show host Harry "Jay" Barker, 49, was arrested for allegedly trying to hit his estranged wife, country musician Sara Evans, 50, with his car.

A Davidson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told E! News that Barker was booked on Jan. 15 and released later that evening. Howard Gentry Criminal Court records show the athlete was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and that his bond was set at $10,000.

Barker and Evans, who were married in 2008, are currently separated, according to a police affidavit obtained by CBS42. The outlet quoted the document as saying that the alleged incident happened after Evans left a party at a neighbor's home in Nashville, Tenn. and got in a friend's car for a lift home. When they passed by her driveway, Evans allegedly saw Barker "backing up his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missed," the affidavit stated, per CBS42.