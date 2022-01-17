Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan Walk Fashion Runway in Italy

In an effort to represent “real men" and "recognized figures,” actors Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan walked the runway at the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 Men’s Show during Milan Fashion Week.

Step aside, supermodels!

Some unexpected faces came down the catwalk at the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 Men's Show during Milan Fashion Week.

Actor Kyle MacLachlan opened the fashion show, walking the runway in a dark overcoat styled with contrasting shimmering pants and shirt in an icy blue shade. The Sex And The City alum, 62, also sported matching gloves. 

Jeff Goldblum later closed out the show, to the crowd's delight. Emerging from a purple-lit tunnel, the Jurassic Park star, 69, acted like he was surprised to be there, then continued to strut his stuff, showing off a heavy black coat with furry trim details.  

The fashion show, called "Body of Work," is the latest menswear collection in the two-year-old collaboration between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.

"We were thinking about meaningful fashion, pieces that make sense," the Prada show notes stated. "Clothes that make people feel important, and that are therefore, in themselves, important, not something to discard.''

The description added, "Taking theater and cinema as mirrors of reality, the Deposito of the Fondazione Prada is reimagined by AMO as a stage for action, a representation of a heightened actuality. Actors are interpreters of reality, employed to echo truth through their portrayals."

Ik Aldama/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Following the show, Kyle tweeted, "Thank you @rafsimons! What an honor to open the @prada #FW22 Menswear Show for #MilanoFashionWeek!"

In addition to Jeff and Kyle, eight other actors, including Sex Education star Asa Butterfield, made surprise runway appearances. Their looks were crafted by the designers to represent "real men, recognized figures."

This isn't the first time Prada has sat out its standard supermodels. The famed Italian fashion house's fall 2012 menswear show featured the likes of Willem Dafoe, Gary Oldman, Jamie Bell and Adrien Brody.

"It's different [from walking a red carpet] because it's a more fluid thing, a very simple action," Defoe said of his runway experience. "You have no agenda, you just present yourself and see what the reaction is like."

 

Ik Aldama/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

There seems to be a trend of Hollywood heavyweight commandeering the catwalk during Milan Fashion Week.

Machine Gun Kelly made an appearance on Jan. 15 at the Dolce & Gabbana Men's F/W23 fashion show, where he was joined by new fiancé Megan Fox.

After opening the show with a music performance, the rapper-turned-rocker hit the runway modeling two different looks, both which included heavy embellishments.

 

