Prince Harry Files Legal Challenge Seeking Right to Pay for U.K. Police Protection

Harry's legal representative said in the statement, "During his last visit to the UK in July 2021 – to unveil a statue in honor of his late mother – his security was compromised due to the absence of police protection, whilst leaving a charity event."

A U.K. government spokesperson told Reuters that the government's protective security system was "rigorous and proportionate," and that it was its long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on any arrangements, as this could compromise individuals' security. They also said it would be "inappropriate" to comment in detail on any legal proceedings, the news wire reported.

In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired last March, Meghan said that while she was pregnant with Archie, she was told that he "won't be given security" or a royal title. "It's like, OK, well, he needs to be safe, so we're not saying, 'Don't make him a prince or a princess,' whatever it's going to be," the duchess said. "But if you're saying the title is what's going to affect their protection, we haven't created this monster machine around us in terms of clickbait and tabloid fodder. You've allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe."

Harry's legal representative said that the duke "first offered to pay personally for U.K. police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham," referring to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's country home in England.

"That offer was dismissed. He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer," the legal representative continued. "The goal for Prince Harry has been simple – to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country."

They added, "After another attempt at negotiations was also rejected, he sought a judicial review in September 2021 to challenge the decision-making behind the security procedures, in the hopes that this could be re-evaluated for the obvious and necessary protection required. The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk."

"Prince Harry hopes that his petition – after close to two years of pleas for security in the UK – will resolve this situation," the duke's legal representative said. "It is due to a leak in a U.K. tabloid, with surreptitious timing, we feel it necessary to release a statement setting the facts straight."

