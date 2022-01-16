Shirtless Pete Davidson Jokes About His “Fun” Personal Life in SNL Cold Open

On SNL, while portraying a shirtless President Joe Biden from an alternate universe, Pete Davidson, who has been dating Kim Kardashian, jokingly referenced his current life. Watch below.

By Emlyn Travis Jan 16, 2022 9:43 PMTags
Kim KardashianKanye WestSaturday Night LiveKardashiansCelebritiesPete DavidsonNBCU
Watch: Kanye "Ye" West Raps About Beating "Pete Davidson's A--"!

Pete Davidson was not afraid to poke fun at his private life in Saturday Night Live's cold open this week. 

The segment centered around President Joe Biden, played by James Austin Johnson, holding a press conference to stop the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging Americans to stop seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters.  

When a journalist asked if there were other versions of the president in the multiverse, a reference to the Marvel film, Davidson made his grand entrance as a younger, shirtless variant of the U.S. leader.

"I am Joe Biden from the real universe, the timeline you're living in is about to collapse," Davidson said in a modulated voice. "You see, it was created as a joke starting in 2016 when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series. Now it's spiraled out of control and could explode at any minute." 

When another journalist asked if "the rest of us are okay in the real world," Pete casually replied, "Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson. Your world is maybe more fun for him." 

photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Enjoy a Pizza Date in L.A.

Our world certainly has appeared to have been fun for Pete as of late.

Trending Stories

1

Famous Couples Whose Long Relationships Ended in Short Marriages

2

Megan Fox Steps Out in One of Her Riskiest Looks Yet

3

Katy Perry Pens Birthday Tribute for "Sexy & Strong" Orlando Bloom

A month after Kim Kardashian hosted SNL in October, E! News confirmed that the 28-year-old comedian and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star have started dating. Since then, they've been spotted vacationing in the Bahamas, going on cozy pizza dates in Los Angeles and even out to the movies together in Pete's native Staten Island, NY.  

But not everyone has been pleased with their budding romance. On Jan. 15, Kim's ex Kanye "Ye" West, with whom she is in the midst of a divorce, released a song titled "Eazy" whose lyrics include a not-so-subtle reference to Pete. 

"God saved me from that crash," Ye sings, "just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."

Kim and Pete have not commented on the song.

Last week, a source close to the SKIMS founder said the star is "having a great time with Pete."

"It's all very light and fun. It's a huge change and just what she needs right now. She's enjoying it being easy and effortless," the insider told E! News. "Pete is charming and funny. They light up around each other and its very sweet."

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Famous Couples Whose Long Relationships Ended in Short Marriages

2

Megan Fox Steps Out in One of Her Riskiest Looks Yet

3

Katy Perry Pens Birthday Tribute for "Sexy & Strong" Orlando Bloom

4

Cheer Reveals Why Jerry Harris' Accusers Came Forward

5

Christina Applegate Updates Fans on Her Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Latest News

Prince Harry Seeks Legal Approval to Pay for U.K. Police Security

7 Burning Questions We Have Before the Yellowjackets Finale

Shirtless Pete Davidson Jokes About His Personal Life On SNL

Melanie Lynskey Claims She Was Body Shamed on Yellowjackets Set

Farrah Abraham Arrested After Alleged Assault at Club

Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Pens Tribute to Her Husband After Funeral

16 and Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer Dead at 26