Shirtless Pete Davidson Jokes About His “Fun” Personal Life in SNL Cold Open

Pete Davidson was not afraid to poke fun at his private life in Saturday Night Live's cold open this week.
The segment centered around President Joe Biden, played by James Austin Johnson, holding a press conference to stop the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging Americans to stop seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters.
When a journalist asked if there were other versions of the president in the multiverse, a reference to the Marvel film, Davidson made his grand entrance as a younger, shirtless variant of the U.S. leader.
"I am Joe Biden from the real universe, the timeline you're living in is about to collapse," Davidson said in a modulated voice. "You see, it was created as a joke starting in 2016 when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series. Now it's spiraled out of control and could explode at any minute."
When another journalist asked if "the rest of us are okay in the real world," Pete casually replied, "Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson. Your world is maybe more fun for him."
Our world certainly has appeared to have been fun for Pete as of late.
A month after Kim Kardashian hosted SNL in October, E! News confirmed that the 28-year-old comedian and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star have started dating. Since then, they've been spotted vacationing in the Bahamas, going on cozy pizza dates in Los Angeles and even out to the movies together in Pete's native Staten Island, NY.
But not everyone has been pleased with their budding romance. On Jan. 15, Kim's ex Kanye "Ye" West, with whom she is in the midst of a divorce, released a song titled "Eazy" whose lyrics include a not-so-subtle reference to Pete.
"God saved me from that crash," Ye sings, "just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."
Kim and Pete have not commented on the song.
Last week, a source close to the SKIMS founder said the star is "having a great time with Pete."
"It's all very light and fun. It's a huge change and just what she needs right now. She's enjoying it being easy and effortless," the insider told E! News. "Pete is charming and funny. They light up around each other and its very sweet."
