Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Shares Moving Tribute to Late Star After His Funeral

Kelly Rizzo is honoring her late husband Bob Saget.
On Saturday, Jan. 15, days after his funeral, Rizzo shared a poignant tribute to her comedian husband on Instagram, calling him "THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH" and stating how "lucky" she was to be married to him.
Sharing an image of the two smiling together, Rizzo reflected on her "sweet husband" and admitted she was "trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time" with the Full House and Fuller House star. Instead, she revealed how she's trying to reframe her new reality "instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH."
"I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him," she wrote. "He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that's how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you."
Saget died in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 9 while on a standup comedy tour. He was 65. His funeral service was held in Los Angeles on Jan. 14 with his Full House and Fuller House co-stars, including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance.
Rizzo added that she had "no regrets" when it came to her loving relationship with Saget. "We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly," she shared. "I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I'm so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that."
Describing her husband as "a force," Rizzo shared just how much of an impact he had on the world and how grateful she was for the influx of love and support she received after his passing.
"I'm sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man. It was like nothing anyone has ever seen," she said. "I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I'm ok. And for that, I'm eternally grateful."
Now, she's determined to carry on his legacy going forward. "Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give. And to the best of my ability it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter. (No, you will never see me do stand-up)," she wrote. "I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him. I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always."
Saget has three daughters from a previous marriage. He was preceded in death by his sister Gay Saget, who died of the autoimmune disease scleroderma in 1994, at age 47.
Rizzo concluded her tribute to her husband by writing, "Honey, I love you more than anything, forever."
After publishing the post, fans, friends, and Saget's Full House cast mates expressed their love and support.
Andrea Barber, who reprised her Full House role of Kimmy Gibbler on Fuller House, wrote, "What a beautiful perspective, Kelly. You have shown so much grace and love this week, taking time from your own grief to remind each of us how much Bob loved us. It speaks volumes about your character, just one of the multitude of reasons why Bob chose you as the love of his life. He is SO proud of you, not a doubt in my mind. I love you so very, very much."
Sweetin, who played Saget's middle daughter Stephanie Tanner on both shows, took a moment to welcome Rizzo to the Full House family.
"You are so loved. And thank you for making Bob SO incredibly happy. I remember the first moment he was telling me about you and that you were just "incredible". It was a gift what you had, for both of you. I'm so happy I got to be there to witness small parts of it," Sweetin wrote. "And the way that you have not only dealt with your own grief, but loved others through theirs as well this week… you have been filled with grace and incredible compassion. I know Bob is proud of you. Love you Kelly. You're in the family now, good luck getting rid of us."
Bure, who played Saget's eldest daughter D.J. Tanner, also voiced her love for Rizzo. "Kelly, you are so beautiful inside and out. That's why Bob loved you so much. You have a heart that matches his and you were perfect together," she wrote. "We are by your side for the rest of life. Always and forever. We're not going anywhere. I Love you sweet friend."