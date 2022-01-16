16 and Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer Dead at 26

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Jordan Cashmyer, who starred in the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant, has died at the age of 26.

The Maryland Department of Health Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the reality star's passing to E! News on Jan. 16, although no cause of death was provided.

"Last night I received a call no parent ever wants," read a post shared on the Facebook page of Jordan's dad, Dennis Cashmeyer, Jr., which also included a black and white photo of Jordan. "My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER."

The post, which also tagged Jordan's mom, Jessica Cashmyer, added, "Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members."