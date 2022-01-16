16 and Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer Dead at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who starred in the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant, has died at the age of 26.
The Maryland Department of Health Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the reality star's passing to E! News on Jan. 16, although no cause of death was provided.
"Last night I received a call no parent ever wants," read a post shared on the Facebook page of Jordan's dad, Dennis Cashmeyer, Jr., which also included a black and white photo of Jordan. "My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER."
The post, which also tagged Jordan's mom, Jessica Cashmyer, added, "Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members."
Jordan appeared on the MTV series in 2014 alongside her then-boyfriend Derek Taylor and their daughter Genevieve "Evie" Shae Taylor. Their episode documented the young mom's desperate struggles with unemployment, homelessness and being disowned by her family, as her parents did not approve of her relationship with Derek.
Jordan's turmoil continued off-camera. After Jordan and Derek split, Jordan signed over temporary custody rights of Evie to Derek's mother in 2015. Two years later, Jordan, who reportedly battled addiction, was arrested for drug possession, according to Deadline and other outlets.
Before her untimely death, Jordan seemed to be turning her life around. According to the reports, she celebrated one year of sobriety in January 2021.
A rep for Jordan exclusively told E! News he got word of her death the evening of Jan. 15.
"This is an incredibly sad day. Jordan was a sweet and caring person," he shared. "Last we spoke she was doing well and seemed to be in a good place mentally and physically. I wish people had the opportunity to know her beyond her struggles. I was always rooting for her and am grateful I had the chance to know and work with her all these years."
He added, "Life wasn't always kind to her so now she is able to be at peace."