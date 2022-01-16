Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Rock The Red Carpet at Fashion Show After Engagement

Just days after getting engaged, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox proved to be a true fashion power couple when they attended Dolce & Gabbana runway show in Italy together.

Fashionable fiancés.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their first official appearance as an engaged couple when they hit up the Dolce & Gabbana Men's F/W23 fashion show in Milan, Italy on Jan 15.

Turning heads on the red carpet, the Transformers star, 35, flaunted her killer figure in a black lingerie-inspired look which included a lace button-down tank top with a black bra underneath and low slung lace-up leather pants. She completed the vampy vibe with matching crystal encrusted belt and choker, a crystal embroidered handbag and black patent pump heels.

Not to be outdone, the "Bloody Valentine" singer, 31 wore a black encrusted double-breasted suit with matching mock neck turtleneck from the Italian fashion house's newest collection. He accessorized the in-your-face outfit with matching gloves, zip-up Chelsea-style boots, a set of lip rings and a collection of silver earrings. 

The rapper-turned-rocker (real name Colson Baker) also opened the fashion show with a music performance and walked the runway in a custom pearl encrusted double-breasted suit with spike studded detail.

The stylish outing comes just days after Kelly popped the question to Fox on Jan. 11 with a custom emerald-and-diamond ring.

Dolce&Gabbana

The proposal took place in Puerto Rico, the same spot where the two first fell hard and fast for each other on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass

"He asked me to marry him," Fox shared in her Instagram announcement. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,"

She concluded her post, "…and then we drank each other's blood."

 

 

