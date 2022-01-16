Kanye West Spotted at Chicago West and Stormi Webster's 4th Birthday Party

Watch : Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Move on From Kanye West

LOL, surprise?

Kanye "Ye" West was spotted at his daughter Chicago West's joint fourth birthday party with cousin Stormi Webster, following recent drama related to his split from ex Kim Kardashian.

The rap artist attended the Barbie and L.O.L. Surprise! dolls-themed backyard bash on the afternoon Saturday, Jan. 15. He was seen chatting with his ex Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner in an Instagram Story video posted by Atiana De La Hoya, who was partially raised by Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian's fiancé.

E! News has learned that the bash is one of two planned parties for Chicago and that Ye is set to celebrate her birthday at another event later in the day.