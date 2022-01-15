Jamie Lynn Spears Posts Cryptic Message About The “Truth” After Britney Spears Accuses Her Of Lying

Watch : Britney Spears SLAMS Jamie Lynn Spears After "GMA" Tell-All

A sparing of the Spears.

Jamie Lynn Spears seemingly hit back at claims she has been telling lies about her sister Britney Spears while promoting her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

"Nobody trashes your name more than someone who's afraid you'll tell people the truth," the former Zoey 101 star posted on her Instagram Story Jan. 14.

The cryptic post comes amid an ongoing feud between the 40-year-old pop star and Jamie Lynn, 30, who recently spoke about their strained relationship in an ABC News interview on Jan 12. The younger star recalled an incident in which she claimed Britney locked the two of them in a room together with a knife. Jamie Lynn told the hosts she was "scared" during the alleged event, which she said resulted in her experiencing her "own panic attacks."

Britney responded to the shocking allegations, releasing a statement on Twitter saying that Jamie Lynn had "stooped to a whole new level of LOW."