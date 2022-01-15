Tennis Star Chris Evert Is Battling Ovarian Cancer

Watch : Kathy Griffin Shares Lung Cancer Diagnosis: "I've Never Smoked"

Former world no. 1 tennis player Chris Evert has ovarian cancer.

In a powerful ESPN article co-written by Chris McKendry on Jan. 14, the 18-time grand slam champion shared that she was diagnosed with stage 1C ovarian cancer and began "her first of six rounds of chemotherapy" this week.

"I've lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me," Chris shared. "But, I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back."

The tennis star's health discovery follows the death of her younger sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, who passed away from the same type of cancer in February 2020. When her sister's genetic report was updated in October to show a susceptibility to certain cancers, Chris immediately got tested and underwent a "preventive hysterectomy" in December.

"I was in a daze. I just couldn't believe it," she said. "I had been working out, doing CrossFit, playing tennis. I didn't feel anything different."